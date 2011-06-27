2022 Toyota 4Runner Limited Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,890
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|17
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/19 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|368.0/437.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Torque
|278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Dual USB Power Port/Quick Charge Cable Package
|+$199
|Carpet Floor Mats & Cargo Mat Package
|+$269
|Wilderness Package
|+$454
|Convenience Package
|+$355
|Preferred Accessory Package
|+$349
|Quick Charge Cable Package
|+$70
|All-Weather Floor Liner & Cargo Tray Package
|+$269
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|15 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|550 watts stereo output
|yes
|JBL premium brand speakers
|yes
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|TRD PRO Carpet Floor Mats
|+$169
|Cargo Tote
|+$51
|Sliding Rear Cargo Deck
|+$350
|Dashcam
|+$499
|Cargo Net - Envelope
|+$49
|Cargo Cover
|+$179
|Console Safe
|+$359
|Cargo Divider
|+$149
|Carpet Cargo Mat
|+$100
|Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup
|+$29
|Leather-Trimmed 50/50 Split Fold Flat Third Row Seat
|+$1,365
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$99
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front hip room
|56.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mudguards
|+$129
|Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome
|+$100
|TRD Front Skid Plate
|+$379
|Ball Mount
|+$60
|Special Color
|+$425
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|+$185
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$80
|Hood Protector
|+$165
|Door Edge Guards
|+$79
|Exhaust Tip - Chrome
|+$90
|Running Boards
|+$599
|Automatic Running Boards
|+$1,500
|Rock Rails
|+$575
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|30.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|26.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|47.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4525 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|144.5 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|6100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.0 in.
|Height
|71.5 in.
|Length
|190.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|89.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1575 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.8 in.
|Wheel base
|109.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|20 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P245/60R20 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
