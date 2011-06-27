  1. Home
2022 Toyota 4Runner Trail Special Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2022 4Runner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,275
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/437.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Dual USB Power Port/Quick Charge Cable Package +$199
Carpet Floor Mats & Cargo Mat Package +$269
Wilderness Package +$454
Convenience Package +$355
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
All-Weather Floor Liner & Cargo Tray Package +$269
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
TRD PRO Carpet Floor Mats +$169
Cargo Tote +$51
Dashcam +$499
Cargo Net - Envelope +$49
Cargo Cover +$179
Console Safe +$359
Premium Audio w/Dynamic Navigation +$1,585
Cargo Divider +$149
Carpet Cargo Mat +$100
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup +$29
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome +$100
TRD Front Skid Plate +$379
Running Boards +$345
Trail Running Boards +$599
Black Pro Wheel Package +$1,309
Ball Mount +$60
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$185
Nightshade Running Boards +$599
Alloy Wheel Locks +$80
Hood Protector +$165
Predator Tube Step +$649
Door Edge Guards +$79
Exhaust Tip - Chrome +$90
Rock Rails +$575
Paint Protection Film +$395
Dimensions
Angle of approach30.0 degrees
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4400 lbs.
EPA interior volume143.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height79.1 in.
Length190.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity88.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1700 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.8 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Army Green
  • Lunar Rock
Interior Colors
  • Black/Graphite w/Tan Stitching, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
