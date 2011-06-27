  1. Home
2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO Specs & Features

More about the 2022 4Runner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,120
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/437.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Dual USB Power Port/Quick Charge Cable Package +$199
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
15 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
550 watts stereo outputyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
TRD PRO Carpet Floor Mats +$169
Cargo Tote +$51
Sliding Rear Cargo Deck +$350
Dashcam +$499
Cargo Net - Envelope +$49
Cargo Cover +$179
Console Safe +$359
Dual USB Power Port (Front Only) +$129
Cargo Divider +$149
Carpet Cargo Mat +$100
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup +$29
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Blackout Emblem Overlays +$160
Running Boards +$345
Trail Running Boards +$599
Ball Mount +$60
Nightshade Running Boards +$599
Hood Protector +$165
Predator Tube Step +$649
Door Edge Guards +$79
Rock Rails +$575
Paint Protection Film +$395
Dimensions
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4750 lbs.
EPA interior volume144.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height72.0 in.
Length191.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity89.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1550 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.8 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Lime Rush
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
