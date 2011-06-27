  1. Home
2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2019 4Runner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,395
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Wilderness Packageyes
All-Weather Floor Liner & Cargo Trayyes
Keep It Wild Savingsyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,395
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,395
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Divideryes
Sliding Rear Cargo Deckyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Mats & Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,395
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,395
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Blackout Badgesyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Predator Tube Stepyes
Hood Protectoryes
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof w/Sunshadeyes
TRD 17" Gray Wheels w/Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
High Performance LED Fog Lightsyes
Ball Mountyes
Rigid Running Boardsyes
Exhaust Tip - Chromeyes
Running Boardsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Maximum cargo capacity89.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4750 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Maximum payload1550 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height71.5 in.
EPA interior volume144.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,395
P265/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,395
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.

