2019 Toyota 4Runner Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4Runner SUV
SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,248*
Total Cash Price
$39,151
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$56,745*
Total Cash Price
$52,585
Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$58,402*
Total Cash Price
$54,120
Limited Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$57,160*
Total Cash Price
$52,969
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$43,077*
Total Cash Price
$39,918
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$60,059*
Total Cash Price
$55,655
TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$41,420*
Total Cash Price
$38,383
TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,805*
Total Cash Price
$43,373
Limited Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$51,361*
Total Cash Price
$47,595
TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$49,290*
Total Cash Price
$45,676
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$41,420*
Total Cash Price
$38,383
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$885
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$44
|$489
|$451
|$2,025
|$2,029
|$5,037
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$443
|$871
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,615
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,802
|Financing
|$2,105
|$1,693
|$1,254
|$784
|$284
|$6,120
|Depreciation
|$7,931
|$1,652
|$1,563
|$1,834
|$1,739
|$14,719
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,267
|$6,534
|$6,178
|$7,815
|$7,454
|$42,248
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,071
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$5,554
|Maintenance
|$59
|$656
|$606
|$2,719
|$2,725
|$6,765
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$406
|$595
|$1,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,169
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,421
|Financing
|$2,828
|$2,274
|$1,684
|$1,054
|$381
|$8,220
|Depreciation
|$10,652
|$2,219
|$2,099
|$2,463
|$2,336
|$19,769
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,162
|$8,776
|$8,298
|$10,497
|$10,012
|$56,745
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,103
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$1,224
|$5,716
|Maintenance
|$61
|$675
|$623
|$2,799
|$2,804
|$6,963
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,232
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,491
|Financing
|$2,910
|$2,341
|$1,733
|$1,084
|$392
|$8,460
|Depreciation
|$10,963
|$2,284
|$2,160
|$2,535
|$2,404
|$20,346
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,722
|$9,032
|$8,540
|$10,803
|$10,304
|$58,402
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4Runner SUV Limited Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,079
|$1,118
|$1,156
|$1,198
|$5,595
|Maintenance
|$59
|$661
|$610
|$2,739
|$2,745
|$6,814
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$408
|$599
|$1,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,185
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,438
|Financing
|$2,848
|$2,291
|$1,696
|$1,061
|$384
|$8,280
|Depreciation
|$10,730
|$2,236
|$2,114
|$2,481
|$2,353
|$19,913
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,302
|$8,840
|$8,359
|$10,574
|$10,085
|$57,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$813
|$842
|$872
|$903
|$4,216
|Maintenance
|$45
|$498
|$460
|$2,064
|$2,069
|$5,136
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,646
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,838
|Financing
|$2,147
|$1,726
|$1,278
|$800
|$289
|$6,240
|Depreciation
|$8,086
|$1,685
|$1,593
|$1,870
|$1,773
|$15,007
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,546
|$6,662
|$6,299
|$7,968
|$7,600
|$43,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,175
|$1,215
|$1,259
|$5,878
|Maintenance
|$62
|$695
|$641
|$2,878
|$2,884
|$7,160
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$429
|$629
|$1,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,295
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,562
|Financing
|$2,993
|$2,407
|$1,782
|$1,115
|$403
|$8,700
|Depreciation
|$11,274
|$2,349
|$2,221
|$2,607
|$2,472
|$20,924
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,281
|$9,289
|$8,783
|$11,110
|$10,597
|$60,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4Runner SUV TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$782
|$810
|$838
|$868
|$4,054
|Maintenance
|$43
|$479
|$442
|$1,985
|$1,989
|$4,938
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,583
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,767
|Financing
|$2,064
|$1,660
|$1,229
|$769
|$278
|$6,000
|Depreciation
|$7,775
|$1,620
|$1,532
|$1,798
|$1,705
|$14,430
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,987
|$6,406
|$6,057
|$7,662
|$7,308
|$41,420
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4Runner SUV TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$854
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$981
|$4,581
|Maintenance
|$49
|$541
|$499
|$2,243
|$2,248
|$5,580
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$334
|$490
|$965
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,789
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,997
|Financing
|$2,332
|$1,876
|$1,389
|$869
|$314
|$6,780
|Depreciation
|$8,786
|$1,831
|$1,731
|$2,032
|$1,927
|$16,306
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,805
|$7,239
|$6,844
|$8,658
|$8,258
|$46,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4Runner SUV Limited Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$937
|$970
|$1,004
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$5,027
|Maintenance
|$53
|$594
|$548
|$2,461
|$2,466
|$6,123
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$154
|$367
|$538
|$1,059
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,963
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,191
|Financing
|$2,559
|$2,058
|$1,524
|$954
|$345
|$7,440
|Depreciation
|$9,641
|$2,009
|$1,900
|$2,230
|$2,114
|$17,893
|Fuel
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$11,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,344
|$7,943
|$7,511
|$9,501
|$9,062
|$51,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4Runner SUV TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$931
|$964
|$997
|$1,033
|$4,824
|Maintenance
|$51
|$570
|$526
|$2,362
|$2,367
|$5,876
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$352
|$516
|$1,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,884
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,103
|Financing
|$2,456
|$1,975
|$1,463
|$915
|$331
|$7,140
|Depreciation
|$9,252
|$1,928
|$1,823
|$2,140
|$2,029
|$17,172
|Fuel
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$2,366
|$11,159
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,645
|$7,623
|$7,208
|$9,118
|$8,697
|$49,290
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$782
|$810
|$838
|$868
|$4,054
|Maintenance
|$43
|$479
|$442
|$1,985
|$1,989
|$4,938
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,583
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,767
|Financing
|$2,064
|$1,660
|$1,229
|$769
|$278
|$6,000
|Depreciation
|$7,775
|$1,620
|$1,532
|$1,798
|$1,705
|$14,430
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,987
|$6,406
|$6,057
|$7,662
|$7,308
|$41,420
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Toyota 4Runner in Virginia is:not available
