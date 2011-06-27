Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner SUV Consumer Reviews

Dont think about it....just buy it Nate 4Runner , 11/28/2017 SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 135 of 138 people found this review helpful I am the type of consumer that over researches everything and then agonizes for weeks over what to do. Even after I purchase something I then end up researching even more to confirm that my decision was a good one. My lease was coming to an end of what I called my "rental car". That lease was a 2016 Malibu. No complaints about that car...I needed a cheap lease for two years and it did the job. I have had my eyes on trucks throughout the whole lease. So I have been researching mid-size and full size trucks along with some SUV's. If it is on the market, I test drove it. I fell in love with the stance and ride height of the Dodge Ram, of all things. However, I have absolutely no need for a pickup truck of that size. I have a family of 5 and we bring a bunch of stuff with us. I want it weather protected. The crossover three rows are practical but none of them gave me the feeling that Ram gave me. Out of curiosity, I went to look at Tundras. I knew they were out of my price range and again, I didn't need a truck. That is when I stumbled upon the 4Runners. I have always liked these SUV's but never drove one. Grabbed a salesman and off we went. Then all the stars aligned! This was it! That feeling of the stance of a Dodge Ram, way more spacious than a Tacoma or Canyon, the reliability of a Toyota, room for family, a closed rear that can haul everything protected, and that super hard to resist rear window!!!! Me being me, I had to sleep on this and do more research. So the endless Youtubing began. There is no competition for this vehicle unless you go super high end off road or Wrangler. After a bad Mopar experience I will never go Wrangler....plus to get one with 4 doors and a hard top you are getting up there in price. When you youtube 4runners all you see for the most part is 4x4 off roading with lots of mods. This is cool and all but not something that was selling me. I live in Florida. I am not going up any hills, it does not snow and, even if I had a 4x4, I certainly wouldn't push a brand new 40k vehicle to its limits. Fact is 2x4 or 4x4 drive the same on the road, have the same stance and height and the 2x4 version gets 1mpg better gas. Not to mention the less stuff to break argument. So..... I purchased myself a 2018 SR5 Premium (fake leather, navigation and sunroof for premium). The truck had 18 miles on it and it was the perfect color combo that I wanted. The premium/non-premium was a last minute decision. The cloth feels great compared to the "softex" fake leather. However, I have kids. Kids spill stuff. So, I got the softex. On with the review..... I. love. this. truck! We took a road trip to Miami a day after I bought it. The wife and all three kids were super comfortable and loved riding up higher than usual. I dont know what it is but there is just something nice about the way this rides compared to a crossover. It feels like a tank...but like a really comfortable tank! One thing that I thought would bother me ended up not at all.... that is the dated technology. I had Carplay on my Malibu and was dissapointed this didn' come with. Let me tell you that I much prefer not having it. Here is the thing about carplay.... You have to be hardwired in and it completely takes over everything. All of the sudden the Apple Music station comes on every time you end a call or end a trip. It gets confused managing bluetooth and usb at the same time. The technology on carplay isnt worked out yet. Thats the beauty of the 4runners tech..... it is simple and has been boiled down to stuff that works. Bluetooth when you want it and only when you want it! A CD Player!!!!!! HD Radio! Knobs! BIG enormous knobs! The touch screen is small and old school but it processes instantly. No waiting for the latest and greatest of apps to load. I even like the lack of auto climate control...especially dual zone... I could never get any of my vehicles to dial in just right automatically. The big bonus of all this is that the lack of tech means there is so much that WILL NOT BREAK! And for Florida winters....open up all the windows including the sunroof and rear window and you basically have a open air vehicle. Such and amazing driving experience on the highway. Around town I love this thing even more. You tower over cars without have a super wide or long vehicle. You can see everything. The extent of my off roading will be dirt roads, grass or gravel. I took it down one dirt road and it felt great. I play on keeping this truck for a long time and hopefully the honeymoon never ends with this vehicle. It just feels amazing to drive and solidly built. Don't let the old technology prevent you from owning one of these. Half that stuff you will not use past the show room. And it will be buggy and it will break. 2 wheel drive or 4 wheel drive, depending on your needs, this truck is magic.

2018 4Runner Still Great After All These Years Mark Brundage , 11/08/2017 TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I recently went SUV shopping for my wife and I, and she really surprised me. I had done some pre=shopping on my own as her work schedule isn't really car shopping friendly and had previewed many of the new crop of crossover cute utes (CRV, Rava4, Mazda CX-5) thinking that was what she's like. Car like handling, AWD and good gas mileage. What's not to like, so after we look at and test drive the above we are at the Toyota dealer and she's just not feeling any of the vehicles we've driven and says to the salesman and I , "I want something more substantial, tougher" and points to a 4Runner. So we take it for a ride and she loves it. Well, I guess after almost 32 years of marriage she can still surprise me occasionally. So we make a deal, and the dealer doesn't have one on the lot with the equipment we want (TRD Off Roar Premium) and they make a trade and get one from another dealer that is in transit from the port in NYC and have it shipped to them. We've had the truck for about three weeks now and have about 2000 mixed miles on it. The truck rides great on bumps, tracks and handles well even in a torrential downpour on the highway, has great visibility day or night. With the TRD Off Road options including terrain assist and electronic locking rear differential I know is going to make it awesome in the snow this winter, but I will provide an update to this review once I've substantiated that assumption. Now there are a few cons, it catches the wind a little bit going down the highway, and the fuel economy would be better with a 6 or 8 speed transmission, but overall Toyota has done an amazing job of tuning a body on frame SUV to ride and handle far better than it really should, have added a bunch of nice near luxury features such as Bluetooth phone integration, airbags galore, crawl control (look it up, it's pretty cool), computer controlled integration of the stability control, ABS and traction control systems to provide ridiculously strong off road capabilities, LED taillights and projector beam headlights that work really well without diluting all the things that made the 4Runner a super reliable, rugged go almost anywhere truck. If you live in NYC (I grew up there) is the 4Runner the best choice for you, well maybe not the TRD Off Road or PRO versions, but if you live in rural Maine (which I do now) and need to get through Maine winters or want to go camping, or hiking or boating where others can't, then it gives up little while offering a lot. Check it out.

LOVE MY 2018 4Runner TRD PRO Sharon Machicek , 11/17/2017 TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 53 of 54 people found this review helpful I've seen so many mixed reviews on this vehicle, so it was hard for me to finally bite the bullet and order the vehicle sight unseen or before test driving it. Four grueling months later it finally arrives and.........WOW....just WOW!! This truck is awesome, words just can't explain it. I love the simplicity of this vehicle. The big knobs and actual buttons to push is a breath of fresh air. I came from a 2013 Ford Edge Sport that had all the bells & whistles you could want, but most of the time it was a headache. I found myself not even utilizing half the stuff it was able to do. So believe me when I say, I love the simplicity of this truck. A lot of people complain about the 4 runners 6.1 inch screen being to small, but I say it's more than sufficient, and that's me coming from a 8 inch screen in my Edge. The screens picture clarity and response to touch is so much better than what I had in my Ford, which was sooooo slowwwww. The visibility out of this thing is great, love the huge back window. A lot of people bit*h about the headlights, but I think there great. Yeah....their not HIDs or LEDs, who cares. What I care about is the amount of light they put out and that I can see at night. The fog lights put out so much light and they reach way into the ditch so I can look out for deer. The ride is very plush & smooth and the seats are so comfortable & durable, love the soft-tex material. My Edge had 22's so I felt every little bump. The 4 runners back seat is very comfortable too, plus the back seats recline for even more comfort. Not a lot of wind/road noise in the cabin, which surprised me because of the all terrain tires and/or sheer size of the truck. I actually had more wind/road noise in my Edge. I even love the sound the doors make when you close them. It's a very soft, muffled sound if that makes any sense. It's the little thinks like that, that make me love this vehicle so much more than any other vehicle I have owned, which is six by the way. I love the sliding rear cargo deck, I've already used it several times. It really comes in handy and the hidden storage compartment is pretty cool too. This is my first Toyota and I'm definitely looking forward to the Toyota reliability. With that said, I do miss 1 thing that my Edge had that my 4 runner does not. And that is the keyless entry. I miss being able to just grab the door and have it unlock automatically. It will take me sometime to get use to pulling keys out of my purse again. Overall I love this vehicle, best quality vehicle I've ever driven hands down. You have to love it for what it is.....a truck.....and a good truck at that. :)

4runner vs wrangler Valerie Cialkowski , 06/10/2018 SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful After owning two Wranglers tried to purchase an Unlimited, but, the dealers wanted too much for add -on packages. Toyota 4runner is so superior in ride,comfort,storage volume, towing capacity, creature comforts, DAYTIME INSTRUMENT ILLUMINATION,gasoline tank volume, and yet will go off road equally as well. AND purchased for 9K LESS than Unlimited JL. TOO MANY reliability issues with Jeeps after owning (4) over the past 12 years.