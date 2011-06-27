  1. Home
Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner Trail Features & Specs

More about the 2016 4Runner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,915
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.0/483.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,915
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Keep It Wild Savingsyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,915
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,915
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Key Finderyes
Cargo Divideryes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Ashtray Cupyes
Entune Premium Audio w/Integrated Navigationyes
Sliding Rear Cargo Deckyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
TRD PRO Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet and All-Weather Mat Packageyes
Carpet Floor Mat Packageyes
Cargo Toteyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
TRD Shift Knobyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,915
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Hood Protectoryes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
TRD Stamped Aluminum Front Skid Plateyes
Rigid Running Boardsyes
Running Boardsyes
Hitch Ball Mountyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
TRD 17" Forged "Beadlock" Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Maximum cargo capacity88.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4750 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Maximum payload1550 lbs.
Angle of departure26.0 degrees
Length191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Super White
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,915
P265/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,915
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,915
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles