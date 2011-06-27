Used 2015 Toyota 4Runner SUV Consumer Reviews

Sometimes you get what you need. David , 12/28/2015 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful If you dont live or drive in a rural or wild area, the alot of the virtues of this vehicle may be meaningless to you. I think thats why alot of the magazine reviews call it "old school" body on frame, needs more power, more gears, etc. IMHO, the 4Runner is the real deal if you need to transport moderate quantities of horse (2) dog(2) and human supplies, have to go "off road" regularly ...to pass oncoming vehicles on our country roads and pull a 3000 gvw utility trailer when needed. Cheap to own and operate. Great VALUE for the dollar. Clean it up and it looks and drives good enough to go anywhere including 1200 mile trips from PA to FL twice a year with 2 Labs in the back. Understand, I am in a bit of a downsize mode. The suburbans, 4-door duallys and gooseneck trailers are gone, but we are just a 2 horse operation now and the kids are gone. Had an interlude of X-5 BMWs' and M and GL Mercedes too. Great in many ways but overpriced and over-complicated for what I really need a vehicle to do. If you like good value and understand and appreciate good engineering and design, 4runner will work for you. If you need to keep up with the Jones's there are a ton of other choices out there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Toyota Quality - Not Just A Catchphrase bobindenver , 03/01/2015 Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 34 of 36 people found this review helpful First the obvious - it's a Toyota. If you take care of Toyota's they will run forever. My beloved 2002 4Runner Sport had 115K miles on it when I traded it in. The factory battery lasted 11 years. Original exhaust. Burned less than a cup of oil in 3k miles. No rust. You can't ask for much more than that. I decided it was time for that new car smell and traded it in on a 2015 4Runner Trail in Attitude Black Metallic. I got the KDSS suspension and the Entune Upgrade sound/media system. I have not had a chance to test out the KDSS offroad in the mountains yet, but the truck has done very well in snow (as expected) thus far. Report Abuse

The 2015 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is the best 4x4 of the year nothing_better , 04/14/2015 TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I was first attracted to the 2015 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro because I loved it's appearance; especially in the Inferno Orange color. After driving it, I fell in love with it. Ignore the other reviews that claim it is less than enjoyable to drive on the road; that just isn't true. This truck is just awesome. It's comfortable, handles well on road AND off, and the stereo system is the best sounding stereo I have ever heard in any vehicle. The TRD suspension, shocks, wheels, tires and 1/4 inch thick skid plates underneath it make it a street legal urban tank. You will see heads turning and get lots of thumbs up from total strangers. I wanted a FUN vehicle for once in my life, and I got it! Report Abuse

Love my 4Runner todd_d , 01/25/2015 Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 35 of 38 people found this review helpful Living in Colorado, I needed a vehicle that would get me to work in extreme snow storms, take me to the mountains for recreation, and still be refined enough to use as a daily driver. The Toyota 4runner does this better than any other SUV out there. Ride quality with the KDSS system is outstanding, off road and on road. Dash is layed out well and very intuitive. Cabin is extremely quiet. Upgrade to NAV was comparatively cheap, and the stereo rocks! Very comfortable cloth seats, this is the first car seat I've had that has more lumbar support than I need. Price is very reasonable. Report Abuse