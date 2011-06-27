  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 4Runner
Overview
$34,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$34,695
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$34,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$34,695
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$34,695
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Packages
$34,695
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$34,695
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
$34,695
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
$34,695
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$34,695
Carpet Floor and Cargo Mat Setyes
All Weather Matsyes
Leather Faced Seats - 2 Row w/Dual Seat Heatersyes
Cargo Coveryes
Leather Faced Seats - 3 Rowyes
10" Overhead DVD Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Mats (Req. Sliding Cargo Deck)yes
Carpet Mats w/Cargo Mat (Req. Third Row)yes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Matsyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Leather Faced Seats - 2 Rowyes
Dual Headrest DVD Systemyes
Leather Faced Seats - 3 Row w/Dual Seat Heatersyes
Sliding Deck Rear Cargo Boardyes
Display Audio w/Navigation and Entuneyes
Cargo Divideryes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Mats w/Cargo Matyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Toteyes
Fabric-Trimmed 50/50 Split Fold Flat Third Row Seatyes
Instrumentation
$34,695
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$34,695
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$34,695
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$34,695
Cross Barsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Hood Protectoryes
Cargo Cross Barsyes
Color Keyed Running Boardsyes
Rigid Running Boardyes
Accent Stripeyes
TRD 17" Forged Beadlock Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
Hitch Ball Mountyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
$34,695
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity89.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4675 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Maximum payload1625 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length190.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4700 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height71.5 in.
EPA interior volume144.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
$34,695
Exterior Colors
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Super White
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$34,695
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$34,695
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$34,695
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
