Used 2014 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

2014 4 Runner scotta72 , 01/26/2014 SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful This 4 Runner is fun to drive. With all the options and what I got for the money was a better deal in my mind than I could have gotten for other SUVs on the market. I looked at purchasing an older model with similar options, but found that the value of the used ones were very close to the price I paid for a brand new one, that I like better anyhow. The instrument cluster looks much better than the older ones and is lit with blue LEDs. The seats are not quite as comfortable as other SUVs I tried, but they do the job. The offroad and snow performance even with highway style tires is where this vehicle shines. This is a nice SUV, I am happy with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The last of a dying breed sandman1020 , 07/19/2014 21 of 21 people found this review helpful We have had our 4 Runner for about a month now and it has been nothing less than spectacular! When we began our search for an SUV we did not want the new trend of the crossover SUV. IMHO a crossover is nothing but a station wagon and most car companies are switching to that trend. Luckily Toyota has stuck to tradition with the 4 Runner by keeping it a true SUV in every sense. The 4 Runner is a true body on truck frame masterpiece that is very fun and easy to drive on the road and is at home when the pavement ends. It has a strong 4.0 V6 at 270 horsepower and 278 pound foot of torque. It will tow up to 4700 pounds which is enough for and ultra lite travel trailer, boat and other various toys.

Good ride quality for truck based SUV. Tyler , 11/11/2015 SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I shopped the 4Runner against a G. Cherokee (unattractive/low quality interior), Pathfinder (superb ride quality but felt too much like a car - CVT transmission also a no-go - google Nissan and CVT and see what I mean), and Explorer (a little bland) and the 4Runner won out for superior styling, fit and finish, and third row seat. I've had it since August of 2014 (~15k mi.) with no significant problems. I did have to have the navigation system program updated by the dealer who performed this service free of charge and promptly. It has ample power (I rarely tow but it is up for the job), decent acceleration and relatively good fuel economy for a SUV. I average just over 18 mpg in largely city/suburb driving but it doesn't go up much on the highway if you have a heavy foot in particular. Mine is two wheel drive but I'd take it anywhere any other 2wd in the class may venture and then some. Good ground clearance (running boards are suggested if for looks if nothing else) and traction control performs well in light off road duty. Sharp truck. I was also sold on safety when my wife pulled across the path of a police dodge charger with push bar and under 2k miles and the impact totaled it but not her 2010 Highlander that were it not for a busted radiator and blown tire probably could have been driven away. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Great 4Runner bevobob , 08/28/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased a new 2014 4Runner SR5 Premium because of the reduced interest rates for this model. I previously had a 2006 4Runner Limited and a 2000 Limited, which I was pleased with. I chose the SR5 Premium because it had everything except fancy wheels and the leather seats and I felt the Limited would not hold up well on my ranch with its smaller tires/larger wheels. The engine is efficient and the vehicle has more ground clearance than the 2006 4x4 Limited I had.