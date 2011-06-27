  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2011 4Runner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,435
See 4Runner Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,435
full time 4WDyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,435
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Trail Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,435
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
15 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,435
12V and 120V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Limited 3rd Row Seatyes
Interface Kit for iPodyes
Cargo Divideryes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cargo Coveryes
Navigation System & Back-Up Camerayes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Toteyes
Sliding Deck Rear Cargo Boardyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Floor/Cargo Mat Setyes
Ash Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,435
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,435
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room32.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Hood Protectoryes
Running Boardsyes
Hitch Ball Mountyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy)yes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Cargo Cross Barsyes
TRD 17" Forged "Beadlock" Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity89.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4805 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1495 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.8 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R20 tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,435
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,435
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
See 4Runner Inventory

Related Used 2011 Toyota 4Runner Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles