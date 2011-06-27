  1. Home
Used 2008 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 4Runner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,430
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque306 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Curb weight4255 lbs.
Gross weight5490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach30 degrees
Maximum payload1235 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Driftwood Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Mica
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Galactic Gray Mica
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Stone, leather
  • Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
