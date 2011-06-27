  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2006 4Runner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,625
See 4Runner Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,625
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,625
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,625
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,625
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,625
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,625
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Front track62.0 in.
Curb weight4320 lbs.
Gross weight5580 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach30 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height71.1 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Exterior Colors
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Galactic Gray Mica
  • Natural White
  • Shadow Mica
  • Driftwood Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Stone, cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,625
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 4Runner Inventory

Related Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles