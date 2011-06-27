  1. Home
Used 2005 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,515
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Curb weight4280 lbs.
Gross weight5490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31.0 degrees
Maximum payload1210 lbs.
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Length190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height71.6 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Natural White
  • Galactic Gray Mica
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Black
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Salsa Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
