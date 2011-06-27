  1. Home
Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,745
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/391.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4450 lbs.
Gross weight5510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach32 degrees
Maximum payload1060 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height71.6 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track62 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Galactic Gray Mica
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Stone
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
P265/65R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
