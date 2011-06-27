  1. Home
Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Features & Specs

Overview
$28,875
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$28,875
on demand 4WDyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$28,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/333.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$28,875
Torque217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower183 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$28,875
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
$28,875
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$28,875
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$28,875
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$28,875
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$28,875
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room49.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$28,875
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$28,875
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3930 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach32 degrees
Maximum payload1360 lbs.
Angle of departure26 degrees
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
$28,875
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Metallic
  • Dorado Gold/Dorado Gold
  • Dorado Gold
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Jade/Imperial
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Glacier/Thunder Cloud
  • Black/Black Cladding
  • Black
  • Thunder Cloud/Thunder
  • Natural White/Millennium
  • Natural White
  • Millennium Silver/Millennium
  • Thunder Cloud
  • Sunfire Red/Thunder
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Stellar Blue/Thunder
  • Stellar Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
$28,875
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$28,875
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$28,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles