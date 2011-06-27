  1. Home
Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2001 4Runner
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,105
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/333.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower183 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room49.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3975 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach35 degrees
Maximum payload1275 lbs.
Angle of departure28 degrees
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance11 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track59.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dorado Gold/Thunder Cloud
  • Dorado Gold/Dorado Gold
  • Thunder Cloud/Thunder
  • Thunder Cloud/Millennium
  • Imperial Jade/Thunder
  • Glacier/Thunder Cloud
  • Natural White/Millennium
  • Millennium Silver/Thunder
  • Millennium Silver/Millennium
  • Black/Thunder
  • Sunfire Red/Thunder
  • Stellar Blue/Thunder
Interior Colors
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
