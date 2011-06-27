Used 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/351.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower183 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3600 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.8 in.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1650.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Natural White
  • Radiant Red
  • Black
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Stellar Blue Pearl
  • Desert Dune Pearl
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Oak
