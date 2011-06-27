  1. Home
Used 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/333.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower183 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3930 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance11.0 in.
Height69.3 in.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Desert Dune Mica
  • Autumn Blaze Mica
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Natural White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Oak
