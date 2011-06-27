  1. Home
Used 1998 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/333.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower183 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.
Length178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3850 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.6 cu.ft.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Black
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cool Steel Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Radiant Red
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
