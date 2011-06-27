Used 1998 Toyota 4Runner Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.
Length178.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3440 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.6 cu.ft.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Black
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Cool Steel Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
