Used 1996 Toyota 4Runner Limited Features & Specs

More about the 1996 4Runner
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/333.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower183 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room34.9 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity34 cu.ft.
Length178.7 in.
Curb weight3845 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Desert Dune Metallic
  • Black
  • Evergreen Pearl
