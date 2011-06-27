  1. Home
Used 1994 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.0/326.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity78 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cardinal Red
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • White
