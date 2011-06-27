Used 1990 Toyota 4Runner SUV Consumer Reviews
My Best Vehicle!
I have had my 4Runner for 10 years now having bought it used with 75000 miles on it. It scared me at first because I thought I was driving a truck after owning a small Honda Civic. This baby has been through thick and thin with me. I have used as a true SUV and not a show car like I've seen in California. Some have complained of now guts or power. I have the V6 engine with a 5 speed and have NO complaints. The 4 wheel drive works like a charm. I wouldn't own an automatic in a SUV (show car) and I have 250,000 on it and I'm considering a rebuild before it dies. I love this car!
1990 4Runner-the best
I have put 224000 miles on my 1990 Toyota 4-Runner with virtually no problems. It still runs like new. It is truly an amazing vehicle.
A real trooper
I found this vehicle to be tough and dependable. The roll rate is a little excessive, but this is probably more due to the progressive rear springs and oversized 31" tires. Also, it couldn't move out of it's own way. But as a tough vehicle for work or play, it's an excellent choice. My sister backed into me with a Corolla, which suffered $3000 in damage, while I took less than $100 worth of damage. This vehicle is TOUGH. The downside is that the old 4Runner's had a few mechanical flaws, such as a problem with the rear window mechanism and back end sag.
Avoid at all cost!
The 3.0 L V6 is one of the worst engines ever made there are serious problems with the head gaskets. I own one and it has gone through 2 head gaskets in less than 200,000 miles at a cost of $1500 to $1800 each time. Do not buy these vehicles! Toyota will only replace the gasket one time but refuses to accept that it is a design flaw not only a gasket problem.
yota tough, 1990 4-runner sr-5, 5speed.
Bought 10 years ago with 220,000 miles,now has 300,000. 3.0 burns quart of oil about 1,000 miles, 19mpg on highway, 1 cambelt, front axles once, one great vehicle.
