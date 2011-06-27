Used 1990 Toyota 4Runner SUV Consumer Reviews

My Best Vehicle! Ron , 11/28/2008 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have had my 4Runner for 10 years now having bought it used with 75000 miles on it. It scared me at first because I thought I was driving a truck after owning a small Honda Civic. This baby has been through thick and thin with me. I have used as a true SUV and not a show car like I've seen in California. Some have complained of now guts or power. I have the V6 engine with a 5 speed and have NO complaints. The 4 wheel drive works like a charm. I wouldn't own an automatic in a SUV (show car) and I have 250,000 on it and I'm considering a rebuild before it dies. I love this car! Report Abuse

1990 4Runner-the best jj , 06/03/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have put 224000 miles on my 1990 Toyota 4-Runner with virtually no problems. It still runs like new. It is truly an amazing vehicle. Report Abuse

A real trooper aadst , 09/25/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I found this vehicle to be tough and dependable. The roll rate is a little excessive, but this is probably more due to the progressive rear springs and oversized 31" tires. Also, it couldn't move out of it's own way. But as a tough vehicle for work or play, it's an excellent choice. My sister backed into me with a Corolla, which suffered $3000 in damage, while I took less than $100 worth of damage. This vehicle is TOUGH. The downside is that the old 4Runner's had a few mechanical flaws, such as a problem with the rear window mechanism and back end sag. Report Abuse

Avoid at all cost! Rob , 08/17/2010 6 of 10 people found this review helpful The 3.0 L V6 is one of the worst engines ever made there are serious problems with the head gaskets. I own one and it has gone through 2 head gaskets in less than 200,000 miles at a cost of $1500 to $1800 each time. Do not buy these vehicles! Toyota will only replace the gasket one time but refuses to accept that it is a design flaw not only a gasket problem. Report Abuse