  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Roadster
  4. Used 2010 Tesla Roadster
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Tesla Roadster Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Roadster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$128,500
See Roadster Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$128,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$128,500
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$128,500
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
Starting MSRP
$128,500
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$128,500
USB with external media controlyes
Blaupunkt premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$128,500
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$128,500
remote keyless power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$128,500
Electronics Groupyes
Executive Leather Interioryes
Premium Microfiber Seatsyes
Premium 2-Tone Leather Seatsyes
Floor Matsyes
Premium Carbon Fiber and Leather Interioryes
Premium Leather Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$128,500
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$128,500
Front head room36.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room26.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$128,500
Painted Carbon Fiber Hard Topyes
Clear Carbon Fiber Accent Groupyes
Solar Guard Windshieldyes
Metallic Exterior Coloryes
Exposed Carbon Fiber Hard Topyes
Premium Exterior Coloryes
Tesla Paint Armoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$128,500
Height44.4 in.
Front track57.6 in.
Wheel base92.6 in.
Length155.4 in.
Rear track59.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$128,500
Exterior Colors
  • Racing Green
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Twilight Blue
  • Sterling Silver
  • Radiant Red
  • Glacier Blue
  • Arctic White
  • Electric Blue
  • Very Orange
  • Obsidian Black
  • Jet Black
  • Thunder Gray
  • Fusion Red
Interior Colors
  • Black Microfiber, alcantara
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Cream, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Orange, premium leather
  • Yellow, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Dark Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$128,500
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$128,500
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$128,500
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Hybrid Component3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Roadster Inventory

Related Used 2010 Tesla Roadster Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles