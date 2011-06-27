  1. Home
Used 2008 Tesla Roadster Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Roadster
Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Torque211 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower248 hp @ 13000 rpm
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
Blaupunkt premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room36.7 in.
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room26.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track57.6 in.
Length155.4 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.
Height44.4 in.
Wheel base92.6 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track59.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Thunder Gray
  • Jet Black
  • Very Orange
  • Electric Blue
  • Obsidian Black
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Radiant Red
  • Sterling Silver
  • Glacier Blue
  • Fusion Red
  • Racing Green
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Orange, premium leather
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black Microfiber, alcantara
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Yellow, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Dark gray, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Cream, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
