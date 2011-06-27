  1. Home
2022 Tesla Model Y Performance Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Model Y
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,990
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe111 mpge
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe111 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.303 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.11.8 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)115/106 mpge
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
14 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitch +$1,000
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,416 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height64.0 in.
Length187.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity76.2 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.6 in.
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Red Multi-Coat
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Solid Black
  • Deep Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black and White, leatherette
  • All Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
275/35R21 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 120,000 mi.
