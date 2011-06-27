2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|125
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA City MPGe
|131 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|125 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|131/117 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|10.0 hr.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|117 mi.
|Combined MPG
|125
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|27
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|326 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|15 total speakers
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Seven Seat Interior
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Model Y
|Instrumentation
|compass
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|Front head room
|41.0 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.8 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
|20" Induction Wheels
|yes
|Tow Hitch
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|68.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|187.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4416 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5302 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.6 in.
|Height
|63.9 in.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|Width
|75.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|All season tires
|yes
|255/45R19 tires
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 120000 mi.
Related 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Mustang 2008
- Used Honda Accord 2008
- Used Hyundai Kona 2018
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2016
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2015
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Ram 1500 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Nissan Rogue News
- 2021 CX-9
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Model 3
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- 2021 Genesis GV80
- 2022 Kia Soul News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Honda Passport
- Honda Civic 2021
- Honda CR-V 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Insight
- 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2020 Honda Pilot
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Nissan Frontier
- 2021 Tacoma
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Sierra 2500HD
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma