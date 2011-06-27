  1. Home
2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range316 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
15 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Seven Seat Interioryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
20" Induction Wheelsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Measurements
Length187.0 in.
Curb weight4416 lbs.
Gross weight5302 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height63.9 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width75.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Red Multi-Coat
  • Solid Black
Interior Colors
  • All Black, leatherette
  • Black and White, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
255/45R19 tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 120000 mi.
