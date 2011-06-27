  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model X
  4. 2022 Tesla Model X
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2022 Tesla Model X Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Tesla Model X

Currently there are no incentives or rebates being offered by Tesla in your area.

Build & Price
See Best Deals
See other makes

All 2022 Tesla Model X Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Plaid 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Tesla Model X in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2022 Tesla Model X info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Recommended

Other models