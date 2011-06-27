  1. Home
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Model X
Overview
Starting MSRP
$89,990
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Horsepower670 hp @ n/a rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
960 watts stereo outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
22 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Seven Seatsyes
Six Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
22" Turbine Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight5185 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Solid Black
  • Red Multi-Coat
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
Interior Colors
  • All Black, leatherette
  • Cream, leatherette
  • Black and White, leatherette
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 150000 mi.
