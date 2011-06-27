Used 2016 Tesla Model X P90D Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|EPA City MPGe
|89 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|89 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|90 mi.
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|Subzero Weather Package
|yes
|Towing Package
|yes
|Premium Upgrades Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|240 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|Light Headliner
|yes
|Ultra High Fidelity Sound
|yes
|Seven Seat Interior
|yes
|Black Headliner
|yes
|Six Seat Interior
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front head room
|41.7 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|Rear head room
|40.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|Active Spoiler
|yes
|22" Silver Turbine Wheels
|yes
|Accessory Hitch
|yes
|Tesla Red Brake Calipers
|yes
|22" Onyx Black Wheels
|yes
|20" Silver Helix Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|Length
|198.3 in.
|Curb weight
|5381 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|26.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|116.7 in.
|Width
|81.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$115,500
|Drivetrain
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ unlimited mi.
