Used 2016 Tesla Model X P90D Features & Specs

2016 Tesla Model X P90D Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Model X
Overview
Starting MSRP
$115,500
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe89 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe89 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe90 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Subzero Weather Packageyes
Towing Packageyes
Premium Upgrades Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
240 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Light Headlineryes
Ultra High Fidelity Soundyes
Seven Seat Interioryes
Black Headlineryes
Six Seat Interioryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front head room41.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Active Spoileryes
22" Silver Turbine Wheelsyes
Accessory Hitchyes
Tesla Red Brake Calipersyes
22" Onyx Black Wheelsyes
20" Silver Helix Wheelsyes
Measurements
Length198.3 in.
Curb weight5381 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.7 in.
Width81.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Solid Black
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Solid White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Multi-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
  • Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ultra White, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Drivetrain8 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ unlimited mi.
