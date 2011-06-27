  1. Home
2019 Tesla Model S Long Range Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,990
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Combined MPG111
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe115 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe111 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)115/107 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)12 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe107 mi.
Combined MPG111
EPA kWh/100 mi30
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range370 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
21" Sonic Carbon Twin Turbine Wheelsyes
19" Sonic Carbon Slipstream Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity58.1 cu.ft.
Length196.0 in.
Curb weight4883 lbs.
Gross weight5939 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width77.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Multi-Coat
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Solid Black
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • All Black, leatherette
  • Black and White, leatherette
  • Cream, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P245/45R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain8 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
