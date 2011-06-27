  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model S
  4. Used 2017 Tesla Model S
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Tesla Model S 75 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Model S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,500
See Model S Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$69,500
EPA City MPGe97 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe98 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe100 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
Starting MSRP
$69,500
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Subzero Weather Packageyes
Premium Upgrades Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$69,500
200 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$69,500
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$69,500
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Premium Soundyes
Rear Facing Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$69,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,500
21" Silver Turbine Wheelsyes
19" Silver Cyclone Wheelsyes
21" Grey Turbine Wheelsyes
Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Maximum cargo capacity63.4 cu.ft.
Length196.0 in.
Curb weight4647 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width77.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Exterior Colors
  • Solid Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Red Multi-Coat
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan, leather
  • Multi-Pattern Black, leather/cloth
  • White, leather
  • Black w/Light Headliner, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$69,500
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/45R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$69,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain8 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Model S Inventory

Related Used 2017 Tesla Model S 75 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles