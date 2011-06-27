  1. Home
Used 2014 Tesla Model S P85D Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Model S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$104,500
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Combined MPG87
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$104,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$104,500
EPA City MPGe86 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe87 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)86/94 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe94 mi.
Combined MPG87
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$104,500
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$104,500
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$104,500
Premium Interior Packageyes
Subzero Weather Packageyes
Tech Package w/Autopilotyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$104,500
200 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$104,500
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$104,500
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$104,500
Alcantara Headlineryes
Rear Facing Seatsyes
Ultra High Fidelity Soundyes
Executive Rear Seatsyes
Next Generation Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$104,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$104,500
leatherette/clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$104,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$104,500
21" Winter Tire Setyes
19" Winter Tire Setyes
All Glass Panoramic Roofyes
21" Silver Turbine Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Spoileryes
19" Cyclone Wheelsyes
21" Grey Turbine Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$104,500
Maximum cargo capacity63.4 cu.ft.
Length196.0 in.
Curb weight4647 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width77.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$104,500
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Grey Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Red Multi-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Grey, leather
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$104,500
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/45R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$104,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$104,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain8 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
