  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model S
  4. Used 2013 Tesla Model S
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Model S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$94,900
See Model S Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG89
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$94,900
EPA City MPGe88 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe89 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)88/90 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe90 mi.
Combined MPG89
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$94,900
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Tech Packageyes
Performance Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$94,900
200 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$94,900
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
carbon trim on dashyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Parcel Shelfyes
Rear Facing Seatsyes
21" Silver Turbine Wheelsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$94,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$94,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Paint Armoryes
All Glass Panoramic Roofyes
Black Roofyes
21" Grey Turbine Wheelsyes
Body Colored Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4647 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.24 cd.
Length196.0 in.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width77.3 in.
Rear track66.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Exterior Colors
  • Red Tesla Multi-coat
  • Pearl White Tesla Multi-coat
  • Brown Metallic
  • Grey Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Tan, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$94,900
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/45R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$94,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$94,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain8 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Model S Inventory

Related Used 2013 Tesla Model S Performance info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles