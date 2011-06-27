  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model S
  4. Used 2012 Tesla Model S
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Model S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$105,400
See Model S Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG89
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$105,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$105,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)88/90 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG89
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$105,400
Torque443 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower416 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$105,400
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$105,400
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
580 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$105,400
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
carbon trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$105,400
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$105,400
Rear Facing Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$105,400
external temperature displayyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$105,400
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$105,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$105,400
21" Silver Wheels w/High Performance Tiresyes
Paint Armoryes
All Glass Panoramic Roofyes
Black Roofyes
Body Colored Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$105,400
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.4 cu.ft.
Length195.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width77.3 in.
Rear track66.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$105,400
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Signature Red Tesla Multi-coat
  • Pearl White Tesla Multi-coat
  • Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • White, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Tan, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$105,400
R21 tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$105,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$105,400
Drivetrain8 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Model S Inventory

Related Used 2012 Tesla Model S Signature Performance info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles