Used 2012 Tesla Model S Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Model S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,900
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG89
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)88/90 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG89
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Safety
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Tech Packageyes
Sound Studio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Climate controlyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Parcel Shelfyes
Nappa Leatheryes
Rear Facing Seatsyes
Instrumentation
external temperature displayyes
clockyes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Exterior Options
21" Silver Wheels w/High Performance Tiresyes
Paint Armoryes
All Glass Panoramic Roofyes
Black Roofyes
Body Colored Roofyes
Measurements
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.4 cu.ft.
Length195.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.5 in.
Width77.3 in.
Rear track66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White Tesla Multi-coat
  • Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Brown Metallic
  • Grey Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
  • Grey, leather
  • Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
