  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3
  4. 2021 Tesla Model 3
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Tesla Model 3 Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Model 3
More about the 2021 Model 3
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,990
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.3 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
19" Sport Wheels +$1,500
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,582 lbs.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.8 in.
Length184.8 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.8 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Red Multi-Coat
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Solid Black
Interior Colors
  • Black and White, leatherette
  • All Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Tesla Model 3 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models