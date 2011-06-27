  1. Home
2020 Tesla Model 3 Performance Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Model 3
Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Combined MPG113
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe118 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe113 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)118/107 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)10.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe107 mi.
Combined MPG113
EPA kWh/100 mi30
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range299 mi.
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
15 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front head room40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Length184.8 in.
Curb weight4036 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Solid Black
  • Red Multi-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black and White, leatherette
  • All Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/35R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 120000 mi.
