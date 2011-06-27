  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3
  4. 2019 Tesla Model 3
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Model 3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,000
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,000
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,000
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,000
compassyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,000
19" Sport Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Length184.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Exterior Colors
  • Red Multi-Coat
  • Midnight Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Solid Black
  • Deep Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • All Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,000
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.

Related 2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars