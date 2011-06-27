  1. Home
Used 2009 Suzuki XL7 Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4030 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length197.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Cranberry Metallic
  • Pure Platinum Metallic
  • Pearl White Tri-Coat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
