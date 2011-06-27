  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,437$3,286$3,800
Clean$2,294$3,088$3,565
Average$2,007$2,691$3,094
Rough$1,720$2,294$2,624
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,337$3,090$3,546
Clean$2,199$2,904$3,326
Average$1,924$2,531$2,887
Rough$1,649$2,158$2,448
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,942$2,923$3,514
Clean$1,828$2,747$3,296
Average$1,599$2,394$2,861
Rough$1,370$2,041$2,426
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,368$3,224$3,743
Clean$2,229$3,030$3,511
Average$1,950$2,641$3,048
Rough$1,671$2,252$2,584
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV w/Navigation, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,379$3,234$3,752
Clean$2,239$3,039$3,519
Average$1,959$2,649$3,055
Rough$1,679$2,258$2,590
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,397$3,143$3,594
Clean$2,256$2,953$3,372
Average$1,973$2,574$2,927
Rough$1,691$2,194$2,482
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,427$3,278$3,792
Clean$2,284$3,080$3,557
Average$1,999$2,685$3,088
Rough$1,713$2,289$2,618
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,119$2,957$3,465
Clean$1,994$2,779$3,250
Average$1,744$2,422$2,821
Rough$1,495$2,065$2,392
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Suzuki XL7 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki XL7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,904 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki XL7 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki XL7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,904 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Suzuki XL7, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Suzuki XL7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,199 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,904 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Suzuki XL7. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Suzuki XL7 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Suzuki XL7 ranges from $1,649 to $3,546, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Suzuki XL7 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.