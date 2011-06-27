Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,437
|$3,286
|$3,800
|Clean
|$2,294
|$3,088
|$3,565
|Average
|$2,007
|$2,691
|$3,094
|Rough
|$1,720
|$2,294
|$2,624
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,337
|$3,090
|$3,546
|Clean
|$2,199
|$2,904
|$3,326
|Average
|$1,924
|$2,531
|$2,887
|Rough
|$1,649
|$2,158
|$2,448
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,942
|$2,923
|$3,514
|Clean
|$1,828
|$2,747
|$3,296
|Average
|$1,599
|$2,394
|$2,861
|Rough
|$1,370
|$2,041
|$2,426
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,368
|$3,224
|$3,743
|Clean
|$2,229
|$3,030
|$3,511
|Average
|$1,950
|$2,641
|$3,048
|Rough
|$1,671
|$2,252
|$2,584
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV w/Navigation, DVD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,379
|$3,234
|$3,752
|Clean
|$2,239
|$3,039
|$3,519
|Average
|$1,959
|$2,649
|$3,055
|Rough
|$1,679
|$2,258
|$2,590
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,397
|$3,143
|$3,594
|Clean
|$2,256
|$2,953
|$3,372
|Average
|$1,973
|$2,574
|$2,927
|Rough
|$1,691
|$2,194
|$2,482
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,427
|$3,278
|$3,792
|Clean
|$2,284
|$3,080
|$3,557
|Average
|$1,999
|$2,685
|$3,088
|Rough
|$1,713
|$2,289
|$2,618
Estimated values
2009 Suzuki XL7 Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,119
|$2,957
|$3,465
|Clean
|$1,994
|$2,779
|$3,250
|Average
|$1,744
|$2,422
|$2,821
|Rough
|$1,495
|$2,065
|$2,392