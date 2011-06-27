  1. Home
Used 2007 Suzuki XL7 Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2007 XL7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/390.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Torque243 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,999
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,999
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,999
simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,999
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,999
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4094 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Maximum payload1127 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length197.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cranberry Metallic
  • Majestic Silver
  • Garnet Metallic
  • Meteor Grey
  • Pearl White
  • Prairie Gold Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,999
P235/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,999
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,999
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
