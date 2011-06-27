Used 2005 Suzuki XL-7 EX III Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,799
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,799
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,799
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/338.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,799
Torque184 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,799
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,799
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,799
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,799
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,799
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,799
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,799
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,799
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.4 degrees
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,799
Exterior Colors
  • Azure Gray Metallic
  • White Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Classic Red Pearl
  • Cool Beige Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Silky Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,799
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,799
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,799
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
