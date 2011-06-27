  1. Home
Used 2003 Suzuki XL-7 Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2003 XL-7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,799
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,799
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,799
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/304.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,799
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower183 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,799
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,799
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,799
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,799
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,799
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,799
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,799
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,799
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3693 lbs.
Gross weight4916 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.3 degrees
Angle of departure23.4 degrees
Length183.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height68 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,799
Exterior Colors
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl
  • Cool Beige Metallic
  • Grove Green Metallic
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • White Pearl
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,799
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,799
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,799
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
