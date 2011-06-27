  1. Home
Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2002 XL-7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,599
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.5/304.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower183 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Clarion premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity73 cu.ft.
Curb weight3626 lbs.
Gross weight4806 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.3 degrees
Angle of departure22.6 degrees
Length183.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Beige Metallic
  • White Pearl
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Grove Green Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Burgundy Pearl
  • Silky Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/60R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
