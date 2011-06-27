Used 2001 Suzuki XL-7 Plus Features & Specs
|Overview
See XL-7 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.4/321.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|Torque
|178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|Front head room
|40 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front hip room
|50.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|Length
|183.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3582 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4806 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7 in.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|P235/60R S tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the XL-7
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,299
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2001 Suzuki XL-7 Plus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic