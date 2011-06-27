  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki X-90
  4. Used 1998 Suzuki X-90
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Suzuki X-90 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1998 X-90
Overview
See X-90 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)244.2/288.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room49.8 in.
Measurements
Length146.1 in.
Curb weight2469 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.4 cu.ft.
Height60.5 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Metallic
  • Miami Blue Pearl Metallic
  • British Green Pearl Metallic
  • Antares Red
See X-90 Inventory

Related Used 1998 Suzuki X-90 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles