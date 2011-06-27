  1. Home
Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Vitara
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/355.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque134 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room50.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity37.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight2679 lbs.
Gross weight3483 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.9 degrees
Angle of departure26.3 degrees
Length152.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width67.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Satin Black
  • Ivy Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
